Man assaulted, shot, and held at north-side home for 24 hours in apparent drug deal gone wrong, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Three men have been arrested over what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, Narcotics Unit detectives received information that a person had possibly been shot in the 500 block of Craigmont Wednesday evening.

Detectives in the area drove past the location and saw a white car in the middle of the street; they said that several individuals appeared to be loading a man into the car.

The white car stopped in a parking lot at Blanco and General Krueger where all of the occupants, Daniel Guerra, Joel Guel, and Wardell Wright Jr. (not pictured), were detained by Narcotics personnel and Central patrol police officers.

The victim, who had been shot in the foot, was in the front passenger seat. Per preliminary information, he refused to answer any questions about the incident.

After a search warrant was obtained, detectives searched the car and found a handgun, along with illegal narcotics. A search was also conducted at the Craigmont house where detectives found apparent bloody clothing and rope.

The preliminary information provided by SAPD stated that the victim was assaulted, and then restrained and bound with rope at the Craigmont house for more than 24 hours.

Police believe that the incident was over a drug deal.