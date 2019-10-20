SAN ANTONIO — A 43-year-old man was arrested on charges that he assaulted his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Police say Mario Rios violated a protective order when he attacked his former girlfriend. She told police they were in a relationship for about seven months, but ended the relationship about three months ago. She said she is three months pregnant with Rios's child.

According to an affidavit, the woman told police Rios sent her text messages threatening to harm the baby.

Court documents say Rios approached her at a gas station and she gave him a ride. While they were driving, he allegedly punched the victim in the face and then took the woman's car to get away from police.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

