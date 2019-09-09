SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men accused of assaulting a man in a north-side parking lot.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 6, in the Park North Shopping Center off NW Loop 410.

Police said the victim was walking to what he believed was his own white Mercedes C Class vehicle when he was confronted by two men.

Authorities said the men assaulted the victim, causing life-threatening injuries. The suspects left the victim and fled the scene in the Mercedes that the victim was attempting to enter, police said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.