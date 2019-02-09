SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested after police say he was involved with a robbery at a Walmart on Bandera Road on July 27.

According to an affidavit, Brian Jackson was acting as a lookout and getaway driver for four other people, who stole more than $2,000 worth of goods. Police say the others, who have also been arrested, loaded the stolen items into Jackson’s silver Chevy Traverse.

An officer was already at the Walmart handling a separate report, police said. That officer tried to stop the vehicle, but Jackson and the four others took off, heading north on Bandera Road. Jackson lost control of the vehicle on a grassy embankment near Fords Landing, then fled on foot and wasn’t caught.

According to an affidavit, Jackson called police two days later and met up with an officer. There, he admitted he was the driver and was involved with the theft. Jackson faces two felony charges of evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Man accused of hitting Boerne police officer arrested

SAPD: Woman allegedly robbed after offering help to homeless men

West-side shooting leaves one man in critical condition, police say

Kerrville police officer fatally shoots man brandishing knife