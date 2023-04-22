Man arrested after shooting at police officer while evading traffic stop, police say

Authorities say they were able to connect the suspect to an aggravated robbery that took place days before.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDCREST, Texas — Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting at an officer and then running away.

According to an affidavit, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Corrales, refused to pull over when the officer was trying to make the traffic stop.

Corrales reportedly shot at the officer in the 8100 block of I-35 North Access Road. The officer continued to chase Corrales' vehicle through the City of Windcrest and into San Antonio.

Corrales then lost control of the vehicle in the 5100 block of Gibbs Sprawl and crashed into an embankment underneath a bridge. After getting out of the car and running away, police found a shell casing, and fingerprints were obtained to match that of the suspect.

Also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash was a woman who identified the suspect to police. She said that Corrales was holding a gun and told her to grab a pair of shoes from the backseat as he was going to run. She then got into the backseat and called 911.

Authorities were able to connect Corrales to an aggravated robbery that took place days before.

The police document says he is charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant among other charges.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.