Man arrested for sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway

The suspect met the victim around February of 2023 on snapchat and developed a sexual relationship with her.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old male was arrested for sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway child on Tuesday afternoon.

In late September the victim, a sixteen-year-old girl, was considered a missing person. The information was posted and distributed to media outlets in San Antonio.

On September 27 Deputies were called to a residence for a runaway report. The grandfather of the victim said his granddaughter had returned home and her boyfriend, Brett Reagan Poiski was at the residence to turn himself in to Bexar County Deputy Metzger.

According to the arrest affidavit Metzger asked Poiski why he was turning himself in to which Poiski responded “when she was running away I took her with me.” He also admitted that he was 20-years-old and she is currently 16-years-old and they had been in a sexual relationship for months.

Poiski met the victim around February of 2023 on snapchat and developed a relationship with her, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The victim had initially run away from home due to having problems with her sister and stayed at a hotel room with Poiski.

Poiski is a homeless man who is known to jump around apartments and hotels

Investigators discovered the victim and Poiski knew they were being searched for and attempted to evade police by changing hotels a couple of times.

Several days later the victim returned home and the missing persons case was cancelled.

Poiski was arrested on the 4000 block of East Houston without incident.

Poiski claims he did not know the victim was underage and that the victim lied to him about her age, but Salazar says Poiski intentionally had sexual relations with the victim and convinced the victim that he cares for her.

“A lot of the behavior is consistent with what we would call grooming behavior. Convincing her to sneak out of the house, convincing her to meet up with him, and then taking her somewhere where they engage in sexual activities,” Salazar said.

The victims and Poiski both admitted to having a sexual relationship for several months to the Grandparents and Deputy Metzger.

Investigators say about 80 to 90 percent of sexual abuse cases on children originate on social media.

“Social media is a pretty serious issue for parents and grandparents raising their young ones,” Salazar said.

Salazar advises parents and guardians to check on their children and to know who they are talking to on social media.