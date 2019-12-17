SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was arrested after police say they recovered drugs, a gun and cash.

Bexar County deputies said Roy Hinojosa is facing multiple charges for possession of a controlled substance. They executed a search warrant on the southeast side, where they found more than eight pounds of hydroponic marijuana, along with cocaine, THC oil and an assault rifle.

Deputies said Hinojosa had more than $4,000 in cash. They estimated the street value of the marijuana at nearly $150,000.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gucci belts, Rolex watch among items on offer at SAPD auction

Former Longhorns share secrets to becoming the world's oldest married couple

Phoenix father gets 8 years for killing man who tried to get into his daughter's bathroom stall

Army veteran's stolen Purple Heart and truck found

Police looking for men who stole pickup, trailer from restaurant parking lot