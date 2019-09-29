SAN ANTONIO — Editors note: The above video is from September 26.

A 37-year-old man is behind bars after police say he struck a road construction worker and fled the scene. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road.

Police say Christopher Gauna was checking the Lyft app on his phone when he drifted into the right shoulder, striking 28-year-old Tracie Sheppard. According to an affidavit, Sheppard had just loaded a sign into the back of a work vehicle, so she was standing on the right shoulder. She was wearing a reflective vest and the work truck was flashing overhead emergency lights and had its lights on.

Police say Gauna’s gray Ford Explorer struck a trailer and pinned her between the trailer and the work truck. Gauna then fled the area and called for a friend to pick him up from an apartment complex. Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they received a call for a suspicious gray Ford Explorer that had a flat tire and damage to the front right part of the vehicle. On the right passenger side of the vehicle, a detective found blood and clothing fibers consistent with the victim’s clothing.

An affidavit states that Gauna admitted to police he was involved in the crash and he knew it was a crime to leave the scene of a crash. He face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

Sheppard worked for Altus Traffic, a company contracted as part of the 1604 highway expansion. "They essentially set up and clean up the closure," Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Hernan Rozemberg said.

Altus Traffic released the following statement:

"It is with the greatest of sadness that Altus Traffic confirms that a traffic control professional employed by Altus was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early this morning on Loop 1604 in San Antonio while performing her traffic control duties. The thoughts and prayers of the Altus family are with the employee and her family members. Altus is fully cooperating with law enforcement investigating the incident. Altus asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of the hit-and-run driver immediately contact the San Antonio Police Department. Out of respect for the family of the employee and the ongoing investigation, Altus has no further comment at this time."

In 2017, 28 workers were killed in work zones, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Move Over/Slow Down law in Texas requires drivers to move over one lane or slow down when police officers, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks or utility vehicles/workers are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Traffic fines double when workers are present.

