MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged in a deadly stabbing in Missouri City, according to police.

Gregory Kennith Wise, 29, was arrested Friday night and has been charged with murder.

According to Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney, Wise was arrested at his home and later booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Boney said evidence was recovered at the home.

The stabbing occurred just after 4 p.m. Friday outside a food store in the 1500 block of Texas Parkway.

Wise was captured on surveillance footage before fatally stabbing another person outside the store.

A motive for the stabbing is unknown. Police have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story.

The suspect who police say stabbed a man to death at a Missouri City food store. He was captured on surveillance and police are actively searching.

Missouri City Police Department