A man has been arrested for a bizarre drive-by shooting that spanned over several streets and ended in a crash last September.

Jaton Wayne Bahlow, 20, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a warrant for Bahlow was obtained as part of a separate investigation.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force transported Bahlow to Converse Police Department, where he was questioned and charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the drive-by shooting.

Converse Police said two people were hurt in the shooting, but they survived.

Investigators discovered the shooting was carried out in retaliation for an incident in San Antonio in which Bahlow was a victim.

Police say they believe there could be more suspects involved in the case.