HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old boy in a southeast side Starbucks and trying leave with him, saying, "This is mine."

Manuel De La Rosa, 46, has been charged with felony attempted kidnapping in the Nov. 23 incident, Harris County Precinct 6 constables said.

The boy's mother told investigators that she was ordering drinks around 5:50 p.m. when she saw De La Rosa "acting strangely." She said she saw him try to steal someone's bag, then he grabbed her son's arm and tried to leave with him.

Precinct 6 constables said the woman was able to free her son from De La Rosa's grasp and that's when he grabbed her arm, "causing pain."

De La Rosa ran off but deputies found him soon after. In addition to the felony attempted kidnapping charge, he also faces an assault charge.

