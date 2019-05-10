SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police arrested a man for stalking his ex-girlfriend and violating a protective order.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scott Trampe, 35, immediately began harassing his ex, upon being released on bond for harassing her and an unrelated DWI charge.

Trampe's ex told police that he harassed her by sending "annoying" telephone calls, texts, and emails.

The arrest affidavit states that Trampe "has in no way been influenced by being arrested September 19, 2019" which is evident by his "continued outreach" to his ex-girlfriend.

The woman told police she fears that Trampe may become violent toward her as "he realizes that she has no intention of returning to the relationship" or of returning Trampe's calls or texts.

Per the affidavit, Trampe's ex-girlfriend has received non-stop calls from random numbers with "irritating frequency, every day, all day and all night."

At one point while visiting with family after finding her fence entry gate wide open, Trampe appeared and began "shouting his professed love for her."

The detective who wrote up the arrest affidavit stated that "This fatal attraction type behavior is trouble, concerning, and driving the woman mad with concern for her own safety."

The detective believes that Trampe does not fear jail "as he knows he will be released in hours on bond."