KERRVILLE,Texas — A man is behind bars in Kerrville after police say he sexually assaulted a woman, then confessed via text messages.

36-year-old Earl Edward Watson was arrested Wednesday after police received a report from a woman who said he sexually assaulted her. The woman said she and Watson know one another.

According to police, Watson entered a residence on Lazy Creek Loop through an unlocked window. After the sexual assault, Watson confessed via text message to his actions.

Investigators interviewed Watson, who confessed to his involvement and confirmed the woman’s story.

Watson is being held in the Kerr County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

