The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Kris Hinojosa, whose charged with injury to the elderly after allegedly assaulting his 72-year-old father.

The victim told deputies that his son demanded that he give him money for marijuana and that when he didn’t give him the money, his son threw a cordless phone at him, hitting him in the head.

According to deputies, the son ran off before officials arrived at the scene but they were able to track him down about an hour later and took him into custody.

Injury to the elderly is a charge that carries a sentence of two to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

