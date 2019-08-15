SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Pep Boys store, and threatening an employee with a knife, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. June 11 in the 7600 block of Bandera Road on the northwest side.

The suspect was identified as Adam Ramirez, 35, according to the affidavit. The victim claimed Ramirez had taken items from the store in two other incidents.

The victim said he followed Ramirez outside and told him to drop the stolen merchandise. He then said Ramirez got into a vehicle, placed the items in the passenger seat, pulled out a knife and told the victim to close the car door.

When Ramirez reversed the car, the victim tried to take a picture of the license plate, according to the affidavit. Ramirez then stopped the car, got out, threatened the clerk with a knife and told him to go back inside the store, said the victim.

Police were able to research the license plate and arrested Ramirez three days later. His bond was set at $50,000.

