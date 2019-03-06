HOUSTON — Police have arrested a man accused of punching an elderly woman in an H-E-B parking lot in southwest Houston.

Richard Derwin Howard, 51, has been charged with injury to an elderly individual.

Officials said Howard punched 88-year-old Mary Rutkowski March 8 at the H-E-B at 5225 Buffalo Speedway. The assault was caught on surveillance video.

Police said Rutkowski was walking out of the store when Howard punched her for no apparent reason.

Howard’s next court date is set for July 1.

