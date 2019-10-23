ALOHA, Ore. — A man who posted $125,000 bail after being arrested for 18 sex crimes against minors has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Josiah Rosales, 29, was last seen on foot in the 17800 block of Southwest Breckenridge Lane in Aloha.

Rosales posted bail on Sept. 16.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 300 pounds.

Deputies are searching for Rosales. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

