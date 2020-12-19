At a hearing this morning in Denver, accused pedophile Nathan Larson was ordered held on $200,000 cash bond.

DENVER — The 40-year-old man who was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) last week and charged with abducting a 12-year-old girl is now fighting extradition. At a hearing Thursday morning in Denver District Court, Nathan Larson did not waive his right to an extradition hearing. As a result, a new court date was set for Jan. 28 and Larson will be held on $200,000 cash bond.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), Larson, who lives in Catlett, Va., faces five felony charges in Fresno County for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention for sex.

FCSO and the Fresno Police Department received a report on Monday, Dec. 14, of a missing 12-year-old Fresno girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators discovered that the girl might have been coerced into running away with an older man whom she met through social media in mid-October, according to FCSO.

Information pointed investigators to the possibility the girl was heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with the older man, according to FCSO.

FCSO said that detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) then took over the investigation.

Detectives discovered through Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that the man was seen with the girl boarding a plane to Washington, D.C., FCSO said.

The flight was scheduled for a layover in Denver, so FCSO said detectives contacted the Denver Police Department (DPD) to have the suspect arrested.

A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located the suspect and detained him at DIA, according to FCSO.

The girl, who was not injured, was returned to her family that night, FCSO said.

After arresting Larson, FCSO said investigators learned more about how the abduction took place.

According to FCSO, Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia and traveled to the girl's home.

He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m., used a ride share company to pick her up, and together they rode to Fresno Yosemite International Airport, according to FCSO.

Larson made the girl wear a long-hair wig, and instructed her to act as if she was disabled and unable to speak, FCSO said.

FCSO said the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, the Northern Virginia and District of Columbia ICAC and HSI investigators has now seized electronic devices after executing a search warrant at Larson's home on the 9200 block of Prospect Avenue in Catlett.

During the search, FCSO said Larson's father was arrested for assault and battery after assaulting an HSI agent. Arthur Larson, 69, was later released after posting bond, FCSO said.

Investigators also uncovered that Larson is a white supremist and well-known advocate for pedophilia, according to FCSO.

They also discovered Larson runs a website that "encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped," FCSO said.

FCSO said that Larson convinced the girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself over the past two months.

Investigators believe there are other victims of crimes that have not been reported, based on the sophisticated nature of the grooming techniques he used, FCSO said.

FCSO is asking anyone who may have information about inappropriate contact with Larson to contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029 or at brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org, or Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.

FCSO said they have already received numerous tips from people across the country.

"We have had people who communicated with Larson, those who came across websites he is affiliated with and also witnesses who saw him traveling with the girl from Fresno to Denver," FCSO said. "We appreciate their willingness to get involved and encourage more to do so."

Larson previously ran as an Independent in 2017 to represent District 31 in the Virginia House of Delegates, and in 2018 to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

During his campaigns, he advocated for incest and sex with minors.



In Dec. 2008, while living in Boulder, Larson was arrested after sending a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States, according to FCSO.

At the time, George W. Bush was the current president, and Barack Obama was the president-elect.