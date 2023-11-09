Man arrested, accused of attacking child with baseball bat in Georgetown

Daniel Logan, 39, has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two felonies after assaulting two people with a baseball bat in Georgetown on Monday.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Monday, when deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in progress in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown.

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals dealing with injuries, and later determined that 39-year-old Daniel Logan forced his way into a home and assaulted the two victims with a baseball bat.

According to WCSO, one of the victims in the incident was a 6-year-old child.

People who live in the area told KVUE they are shocked something like this would happen so close to their home.

"So this neighborhood's not like that at all. You never hear anything, any ambient sound ever, and so all I know is from this morning, there was a bunch of vehicles here but this neighborhood is not like that. There's often children running around on their own," neighbor Bethany Rodriguez said.

"So it just makes us a little bit more aware of making sure our doors are locked and just being a little bit more mindful of our surroundings and not, you know, assuming it's... as safe as we'd like to think it is," Rodriguez continued.

KVUE spoke to the mother of the assailed child and while she declined to comment, she asked for the community's thoughts and prayers.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated. The state of their conditions is currently unclear.

Logan has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

WCSO said the incident was a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

