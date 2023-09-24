Man attacked with a machete on northwest side, authorities say

Police officers responded to a call about a knife fight on Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for attacking another man with a machete Saturday night.

Police officers responded to call about a knife fight on the northwest side of the city. Prior to the arrival of officers, the caller said one of males involved in the fight had left the location in a Dodge Durango.

Officers caught sight of the vehicle and successfully conducted a traffic stop where they detained the suspect.

The suspect who was later determined to be the victim said he had been visiting his uncles house along with his girlfriend. He says his uncle starting making inappropriate comments to his girlfriend which led to an argument between him and his uncle.

The victim claims his uncle grabbed a machete and cut him on the arm as he was trying to leave the house.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers went to the location of the altercation and arrested the suspect for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

