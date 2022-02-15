Man arrested after Texas DPS troopers and SAPD helicopter chase suspected stolen vehicle

The driver was charged with evading and possession of a stolen vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — One man was arrested after Texas DPS troopers and SAPD's air unit chased a suspected stolen vehicle Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Orlando Moreno from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Moreno says the incident began at 1 p.m. on South Presa Street and Hot Wells Bulverde on the south side Monday afternoon.

The pursuit was not a high-speed chase and lasted near 10 to 15 minutes with the help of SAPD Eagle, according to Moreno. The driver was arrested by DPS troopers after he crashed into a fire hydrant abandoning a white Chevy pickup and tried to run away, Moreno said.