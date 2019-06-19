DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Tuesday after he was found a short distance away from where he had driven a stolen car with a 3-year-old child inside it, police said.

At 5:37 p.m., officers said they responded to a child abduction call at 7491 S. Westmorland Road, in Dallas near Duncanville. The caller said she left the child asleep in the back seat of a car while she went inside a store. She said a man later entered the car and drove off.

After getting a description of the car, police found it quickly in the 4000 block of Independence Drive, police said.

When they found the car — with the child safe and uninjured — the suspect, later identified as a 24-year-old man, ran away, police said.

Police found him and took him into custody less than 20 minutes after the original call. The child is safely back with the person who called into police. The suspect will not be named until he is fully booked into jail, police said.