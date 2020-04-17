KILLEEN, Texas —

A standoff between a man and the Killeen Police Department took place Thursday afternoon after the department was called in reference to a disturbance on Lazy Ridge Dr. near Whitmire Dr., according to the Killeen PD.

A man was throwing objects at moving cars in the front yard of a home.

When officers arrived at around 3:23 p.m. the man was in the house, but came back outside and pointed, what was believed to be a gun, at the officers. He then went back into the home, according to the Killeen PD.

Officers on scene called for backup. Killeen PD and the SWAT team formed a perimeter around the house.

The man then climbed onto the roof, made comments to the officers, and then went back inside. He yelled that he would not come out and would stay all night long, according to the Killeen PD.

Eventually, the man left through the back door and into the backyard. He was arrested at around 6:04 p.m.

Police did say that they have been to this home before in reference to a disturbance. They also wanted the community to know that if any loud noises were heard, flashbangs were used to move two pit bulls away from the back yard.

This investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Killeen Police speak on massive PD presence. Posted by KCEN TV on Thursday, April 16, 2020

