JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say a man threatened a local Jacksonville business with something he called COVID-19 on Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect approached the business with a container labeled COVID-19 and sprayed the unknown substance on and around the entrance doors.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the suspect told employees and customers "they were now infected with COVID-19."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 50-year-old David Randolph White. He was arrested under the charge of "manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, display, use, or attempted or threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction or hoax weapon of mass destruction."

The sheriff's office said the business took proper precautionary measures, cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas of the building.

Police ask anyone with any further information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.