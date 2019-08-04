SAN ANTONIO — A man has been charged with evading arrest after Texas Department of Public Safety officials say he led officers on a chase spanning more than 10 miles across southeast Bexar County.

According to a DPS spokesperson, DPS Criminal Investigation Division Agents attempted stop a pickup occupied by two men for an equipment violation. This happened at about 4:45 Monday near Loop 1604 and New Sulphur Spring Road. The driver refused to stop and evaded officers, taking the pickup on Loop 1604 and then onto US 181 northbound.

The vehicle then came to a stop at US 181 and Corpus Christi Highway, about 11 miles from the attempted traffic stop. The driver was arrested and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle. Officers also found he had active warrants and added a charge of Possession of Firearm by a Felon. The passenger was released.