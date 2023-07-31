Man arrested after fleeing deputies and crashing on south side, BCSO says

Authorities said the man was driving recklessly in a truck that turned out to be stolen, and found meth and a gun in the vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation is now underway after a man led deputies on a chase Monday afternoon on the south side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

It started off Southwest Military and South Flores, and ended when the man crashed outside an apartment complex off the 10000 block of Highway 16 near Loop 410. Deputies tell us the man was driving erratically and almost crashed into a few cars, but thankfully only hit a tree before coming to a stop at the gate of an apartment complex. The man fled on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after.

BCSO says it all started around 3:30 p.m. when deputies spotted the man driving recklessly at the Tru Fit off of Southwest Military. That's when deputies started following the truck, also pulling an empty trailer. When deputies tried to pull that driver over, he took off and deputies began chasing him.

The truck finally blew out a tire after crashing into a tree, and came to a stop in front of the Palo Alto Apartments. BCSO says the man then ran off into the complex, but deputies caught up with him shortly after and took him into custody.

When investigators searched the truck, they allegedly found an estimated four ounces of meth and a gun.

BCSO told us the truck's vin number had been tampered with and the tracking system had been disabled. They later said that the truck and trailer have been reported as stolen.

They also told us that the suspect, who they have yet to name, has violated his parole.