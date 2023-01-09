Man frustrated about parking threatens to shoot parents at nearby school, arrest documents say

The report says the 63-year-old admitted to police that he made the threat against the Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, but claimed he said it out of frustration.

SAN ANTONIO — A gun owner accused of threatening to shoot parents at a San Antonio ISD middle school over a parking dispute is out on bond one day after his arrest.

An arrest affidavit says 63-year-old Daniel Cyrus lives near the Mark Twain Dual Language Academy on San Pedro. The court document accuses Cyrus of calling the school and threatening to shoot parents from the school. The report says Cyrus admitted to police that he made the threat, but that he said it out of frustration. Police said the threat forced a law enforcement presence at the school and disrupted the learning environment.

Cyrus was charged with making terroristic threats, a Class B misdemeanor. SAISD police said he "placed the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury."

He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond with an order that he not possess firearms while he awaits trial.

He's due back in court October 3.

