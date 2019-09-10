DALLAS — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he raped, robbed and carjacked an 88-year-old woman at her Lake Highlands home, authorities say.

Kristopher Charles Martin Brown faces charges in connection with the attack and is currently in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail.

Authorities say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Brown broke into the victim’s home off Cliffmere Drive through the back door while she was asleep.

The woman told police she woke up to find Brown in her bedroom. According to an arrest affidavit, Brown punched the victim in her face and raped her.

After sexually assaulting the woman, Brown then forced the victim to go through her closet and pull out boxes, the affidavit states. At one point, Brown took a shotgun without the victim’s consent.

According to the affidavit, Brown then went through the woman’s purse and stole $163 and the keys to her vehicle.

Before leaving the residence, Brown allegedly tied the 88-year-old woman to a chair and disabled her phones, the affidavit states.

Brown told the woman she would find her vehicle at the 3555 block of East Overton Road in five days and left, police say.

Authorities say Brown then took the shotgun with him and fled the woman’s house in her vehicle. Investigators say while fleeing Brown left tracks of his shoe prints in the victim’s backyard.

Later that day, around 5:37 p.m., Dallas police saw Brown at a 7-Eleven putting gas in the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities followed Brown and conducted a traffic stop near the 9320 block of Skillman Street.

During the traffic stop, officers say the stolen shotgun was in plain view in the rear of the vehicle. Authorities took Brown into custody at that point.

After being read his Miranda rights, Brown told authorities he had purchased the vehicle for $900 and shotgun at an apartment complex on East Overton Road, the affidavit states.

Detectives say during this interview Brown was wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes that matched the footprints left in the victim’s backyard.

The affidavit says while undergoing processing, Brown asked officers if anyone had died, noting that “the old woman got up.”

Brown was booked into jail on an aggravated robbery charge and faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, officials say.

Officials say he faces up to 35 years in federal prison if he is convicted.

