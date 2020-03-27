SAN ANTONIO — Chance Stelzig, 26, has been arrested and charged with murder after deputies say he killed a man with a baseball bat.

According to an official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the 1300 block of Gardina Street on November 17, 2019.

At the scene, they found Faustino Rodriguez, 46, on the ground in a parking lot with apparent trauma to his head. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez was reportedly sitting in the parking lot when Stelzig hit him with a baseball bat, per court records. Rodriguez stumbled and Setlzig allegedly hit him several more times on the head with a bat, before running away.

An acquaintance of Stelzig's provided a statement to BCSO officials and said that they spoke on the phone with Stelzig who told the acquaintance that he killed Rodriguez with a baseball bat.