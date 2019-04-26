SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos man is in the Hays County Jail on a $150,000 bond after police say he entered the dorm rooms of female Texas State students while they were sleeping.

Police say 29-year-old Jose Ernesto Chavez entered a dorm building early Friday morning and then entered several unlocked rooms where female students were sleeping. Victims contacted University police and officers apprehended Chavez as he was leaving the building.

Police say Chavez took items from several rooms which were later recovered.

During questioning, Chavez confessed to entering two apartments on Old Ranch Road in San Marcos on Sunday. In one incident, a victim told police she woke up to him grabbing her breast. The other incident was a burglary case.

Chavez faces one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense and four counts of burglary.