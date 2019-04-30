NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 22-year-old man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he stabbed another man in a Walmart parking lot early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Nicholas Zachary Santellan stabbed the 24-year-old victim after an argument. The two New Braunfels men knew each other. Police said a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, which ended when one man stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Santellan was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident at Walmart, but will be booked into the Comal County Jail.

A spokesperson for the New Braunfels Police Department said Santellan's bond will be set at $200,000.