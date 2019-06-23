BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials told 12News a man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to his neighbor's front porch on Saturday in Beaumont's west end.

Khang Dang was arrested for arson according to Beaumont Fire Rescue spokesperson Jimmy Blanchard.

Blanchard told 12News the man lit his neighbor's porch on fire in the 1200 block of Briarmeadow Drive, and the front door was burned up.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Dang was taken to Jefferson County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

