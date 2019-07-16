SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault of a police officer after an incident downtown last month. It happened just before 9 p.m. on June 29 near UTSA’s downtown campus.

According to an affidavit, an officer on bike/foot patrol tried to stop Jonathan Ray Martinez after he failed to use a turn signal. Martinez drove away and the officer chased him a block, where the driver stopped.

The officer said he was afraid Martinez might present a weapon as he initiated a traffic stop. According to an affidavit, Martinez did not identify himself, displayed nervous body language and began reaching into his car’s center console.

The officer said he felt like an attack was imminent, so he reached into Martinez’s car to lunge at his hands. Martinez quickly put his car back in drive and tried to drive away, but the officer’s arm was still in the vehicle. According to an affidavit, the officer suffered a large abrasion to his arm as Martinez drove away. Another officer at the scene said Martinez tried to run over the officer’s bike, which had fallen into the road.

Martinez was arrested on July 15. He is in jail on a $7,000 bond.

