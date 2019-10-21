SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said Jose Menjiavar grabbed a former girlfriend by her ponytail and dragged her down the street with his car. According to an affidavit, he slow rolled his car to the end of the street while holding onto her with both hands.

The victim told police that when she was able to break free, Menjiavar pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her. He then drive off. The woman told police he had harmed her in the past, but reports were not filed.

Menjiavar's bond has been set at $30,000.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

WHAT PEOPLE ARE READING:

Vietnam veteran in hospice care reunites with his dog for final time

Austin's El Arroyo trolls New York Yankees with sign about Houston Astros winning ALCS

Border crisis not over as agents deal with high numbers of water rescues

Fire Station 1 decorated in honor of San Antonio firefighter Greg Garza

Forever Family: Chris Madrids helping children in the foster system