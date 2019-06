SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were both shot in the leg in the parking lot of a southwest side bar Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Whitewood Street at Lily's Kings Lounge around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues.