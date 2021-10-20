Man and woman arrested in death of man killed along Austin Highway in May

On May 5, just after 6:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 2330 block of Austin Highway to reports of a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man and woman accused in the shooting death of a man in May.

Police said 31-year-old Gary Smith parked in the parking lot waiting to pick up his friend when 33-year-old Calvin Williams and 31-year-old Monique Scott pulled up behind his vehicle and asked about the friend Smith was reportedly picking up.

When Smith leaned his head out of the driver side window, SAPD said Williams started shooting at Smith multiple times.

When officers arrived, they found Smith dead inside in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

One of the witnesses on the scene said she recognized one of the voices yelling at Smith before the shooting and recognized the suspect vehicle to be associated with Calvin, the affidavit says.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the car belonged to one of Williams' girlfriend's, the affidavit said. The victim however was driving a car that belonged to another one of William's girlfriends who was incarcerated.

The affidavit says she told Williams and Scott that she wanted her car back. Prior to the murder, Williams messaged Scott saying "nobody will no [sic] where I'm at till dis situation over."

An affidavit says messages exchanged between Williams and Scott put both suspects at the scene of the crime.

The affidavit says Scott rented rented a hotel room shortly after Smith was killed. Surveillance video along with further investigations of social media profiles confirmed the woman in the video was Scott.

The affidavit said Williams was the person that fired the gun and Scott was the getaway driver.