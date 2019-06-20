DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pulled over on I-20 Thursday and then attempted to ram police cars before he was eventually tased and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The traffic stop began on I-20 just at Candler Road, DeKalb County Police said.

During a check, the officer making the stop discovered the driver had a warrant out for his arrest and called for additional units.

When those units arrived and boxed the car in, the driver attempted to ram his way out.

Police said an officer tased him and took him into custody.

He later complained about an injury and was taken to a hospital. Police did not describe the injury.

Aerial footage showed a large police response on the shoulder of the roadway, more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES