SAN ANTONIO — One man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition early this morning after police say his girlfriend's ex-husband stabbed him.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of Weizmann Street on the city's north side.

Police say the suspect broke into the home of his ex-wife, who was inside with her new boyfriend.

The two men started to fight when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing his ex-wife's new boyfriend.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition, while the suspect was taken into custody.