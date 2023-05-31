Man accused of stealing women's underwear from multiple apartments in Huntsville

Brandon George has been connected to three burglaries but police said there could be more victims who are not even aware that they are victims.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Houston-area man has been arrested twice after being accused of breaking into multiple apartments and stealing numerous pairs of women's underwear

Brandon George was initially arrested on May 22 after being connected to two burglaries where both victims reported their underwear and personal items were stolen from their apartments.

Police said when they arrested George, they found numerous pairs of women's underwear in his home they suspect he stole from multiple apartments in the Lake Road area.

During an investigation, police said they were able to link George to another burglary in the area. He was arrested again and as of Friday, June 2, he was being held on a $75,000 bond.

George is also accused of standing outside of several apartments and lurking near bedroom windows.

Police suspect there are more victims who may not even know their underwear or personal items have been stolen.