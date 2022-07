Authorities said the suspect seen on surveillance video robbed the victim who was walking to their vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on May 24 in front of a business on Interstate 35 North and Rittiman Road.

Police said the suspect seen on surveillance video robbed the victim who was walking to their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at (210) 207-0300.