LUMBERTON, Texas — A man suspected of throwing kittens out of a moving vehicle has turned himself in to police in Lumberton.

Bradly Glenn Burkhalter turned himself in to Lumberton Police at about 6 p.m. Thursday evening according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Burkhalter has been charged with animal cruelty and is being held on a $5,000 bond according to police.

He is accused of tossing kittens of a car window Thursday morning on Wheeler Road, near Hwy. 69.

Bradly Glenn Burkhalter

Hardin County Sheriff's Office

Several people say they witnessed the crime.

Leslie Jones and her 12-year-old daughter Kless said they witnessed the heartless act Thursday morning in Lumberton.

"There were two that didn't make it and one that lived ran off," said Jones, a Lumberton resident.

At least four witnesses along Wheeler Road witnessed the act.

After the suspect sped off, Jones said she followed the driver until he was stopped by police on Hwy. 421.

According to police, the driver denied the act and was not arrested at that time.