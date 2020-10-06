x
crime

Man accused of threatening Bexar County DA tweeted 'Let's kill him', report says

The tweet was in response to the announcement that the DA would not reopen shooting cases of three black men who were killed in SAPD officer-involved shootings.
SAN ANTONIO — Martin Patino, 25, is behind bars after being accused of threatening Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales's life.

Patino faces a terroristic threat charge, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 8, Patino responded to a tweet on Twitter by a local reporter. The reporter's tweet stated that Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales would not reopen shooting cases of three black men who were killed in SAPD officer-involved shootings.

In response to the tweet, Patino stated "F*** voting let's kill him" and "Let's snatch his a** out that office and it'll put someone else him."

Both comments were directed toward Gonzales. 

The affidavit states that "due to current events involving protests, [Gonzales] is fearful [Patino] may act out on his comments."

As a result, Patino was arrested and faces a terroristic threat chargeHe is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $25,000 bond. 