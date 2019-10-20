SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they’ve arrested an adult who used a young boy to steal designer purses valued at more than $20,000.

Authorities say Shanterrious Phillips, 35, has been caught stealing from Neiman Marcus before, so security personnel were watching him when he returned to the store.

Detectives say Phillips acted as a lookout while the boy cut anti-theft devices from Chanel purses, hid them and then walked out of the store without paying.

Court documents indicate Phillips ran away, while the boy was arrested. Police arrested Phillips later and the stolen bags were recovered.