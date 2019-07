SAN ANTONIO — The uncle of Ruben Solis, 31, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his nephew.

A witness told officials with SAPD that Joe Rodriguez, 45, started an argument with Solis, stabbed him and then ran away.

The incident took place at Solis' apartment on Roselawn Road on the city's southwest side on May 19th. Solis later died from multiple stab wounds at the hospital.

Rodriguez is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond.