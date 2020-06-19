Man accused of spraying bar with gunfire, injuring 8, was on probation for separate bar shooting

Jenelius Crew was allowed to continue on probation for a 2017 shooting just three days before allegedly opening fire on a north-side bar.

SAN ANTONIO — A 37-year-old man who police believe is responsible for spraying a north-side bar with gunfire last week, injuring eight people, was on probation for a similar incident in 2017, police records obtained by Eyewitness Wants to Know revealed.

Jenelius Crew was at a Miami hotel Wednesday when he was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges stemming from a shooting outside REBAR that occurred June 12.

San Antonio police said Crew and his group were denied entry to the bar because they were intoxicated. After being turned away, police said Crew went to his car, grabbed a gun and started shooting. No one was killed in the incident.

Police records show this isn't the first time Crew was accused of shooting at a bar. According to a police report, Crew in August of 2017 punched a girl with whom he was on a date during an argument at Slackers Sports Bar. The report states after the assault, Crew hastily went to his car, got a gun and began shooting at the bar.

Gunfire shattered the door to the sports bar and caused damage to other vehicles in the parking lot, but no one was injured. He was charged with deadly conduct.

Online court records show Crew walked away with five years of probation on the charges and was still on probation when he was arrested in June 2019 on a charge of driving with a BAC greater than 0.15%. Police records show Crew was involved in a major car crash after leaving PK's Bar and Grill in the Park North Shopping Center.

According to a police report, Crew sideswiped a car and crashed into a barrier wall, totaling the 2016 gray Ford Mustang he was driving. Police noted in a report that Crew's speech was slurred, he was stumbling and claimed he hadn't hit any vehicles.

The report states that during a field sobriety test, Crew began gagging while telling the officer he was not drunk. According to the report, Crew refused to submit to a breath alcohol test, then later changed his mind, but kept gagging during attempts to perform the test. Crew was later subject to a blood draw.

The DWI arrest was a violation of Crew's probation from the 2017 shooting, but online records show Crew was allowed to continue on probation on June 9, just three days before the shooting.