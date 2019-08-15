SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD have been in a standoff with a man they say shot his wife in the face.

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Horbelio Pichinte.

Pichinte has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence.

The shooting occurred on the west side of the city near Randall Avenue and SW 30th Street.

A spokesperson with SAPD told KENS 5 that Picinte's wife was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the face around 3 a.m.

We've been told by police that Pichinte is new to the area and that two teens brought the woman out of the home.

Officers surrounded the home for six hours thinking that Pichinte barricaded himself inside.

Around 9 a.m. a spokesperson with SAPD shared that SWAT cleared the home and discovered that the Pichinte was not inside.

No further details are available at this time, but this article will be updated as we learn more information.