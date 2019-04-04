SAN ANTONIO — David Aranda, 42, has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl accused him of sexual abuse over a 'long period of time.'

Court documents detailed one incident that occurred last month while Aranda was watching the victim and her sister while their mother was at work.

The victim gave investigators very specific details about the alleged sexual assault that she said began in the living room of the home and ended in one of the bedrooms.

The girl told investigators that the incident played out while her sister was in another room.

According to the documents, this most recent incident was just one of many incidents of abuse the child had endured while in the care of Aranda.

Aranda has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Further details were not immediately available.