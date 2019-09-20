A man has been arrested after police said he sent threatening text messages to his supervisor at construction site.

Joe Henry Serna, 29, faces a charge of terroristic threat, according to arrest documents.

On Monday, police said Serna sent a text message that said "... I am gonna shoot up job site at 9 a.m. Let the fun begin. This ain't no joke either!!!" That prompted the supervisor to evacuate his employees, police said.

On Tuesday, the supervisor received another threat via text message that said "Today I'll be there at the job site and no one will know anyhting... Be ready for the show," according to arrest documents. Again, the supervisor evacuated his employees.

Police said investigators were able to identify Serna through the phone company and arrested him.