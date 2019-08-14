DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The man who is accused of killing his wife in front of their two children outside a Dawson County fire department was in court Wednesday.

Jeremy Wade Gibson had a probable cause hearing in a Dawson County magistrate court.

Gibson has been in custody since last month after allegedly shooting his wife, Amy Alexandria Gibson, 44, to death. Their children, ages 8 and 5, were in the back seat of the vehicle. They were not injured in the shooting. Authorities say they do have a domestic violence history with them.

A detective testified on the stand that Gibson claims Amy was sexually assaulting the children.

Gibson is being charged with felony murder, firearms charges and a cruelty to children.

The magistrate found probably cause in the murder. The case is now bound over to Dawson Superior Court.

