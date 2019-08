SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old man sits in the Bexar County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping.

San Antonio Police say Lavon Randolph threatened his ex with a handgun in a store parking lot and forced her into the car.

An arrest affidavit says when the victim was taken to Randolph's home, she ran away, thinking he would kill her.

Randolph's bond is $50-thousand dollars.

